Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hutner Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% during the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 9,838 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 64,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 192,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,848,168. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13. The company has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.41 per share, for a total transaction of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.