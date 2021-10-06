Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.150-$6.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Entergy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.800-$6.100 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.57.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.47. 1,238,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,055. Entergy has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.