Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts expect Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.54) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Enlivex Therapeutics.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $123,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 453.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,725 shares during the last quarter. 6.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENLV traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. 2,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,702. Enlivex Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $171.94 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.98.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. develops autologous and allogeneic drug pipeline for treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions. It produces treatment devices for CAR-T cancer treatment procedures, Graft-versus-Host disease resulting from bone-marrow transplantations, solid organ transplantations and an assembly of autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as Crohn’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, gout, multiple sclerosis and other disorders.

