Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $254,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702,751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

ET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

ET stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.49. The company had a trading volume of 768,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,741,074. The firm has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $4.98 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -338.89%.

In other Energy Transfer news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 949,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $8,878,217.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175 in the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.