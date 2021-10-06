Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Short Interest Up 22.3% in September

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the August 31st total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 191.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ENRFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enerflex from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James upgraded Enerflex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.70.

Shares of Enerflex stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $7.39. 1,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45. Enerflex has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $7.51.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

