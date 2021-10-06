Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.57.

OTCMKTS EDVMF traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,801. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.80. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $28.31.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

