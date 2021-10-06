Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 236,785 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $37,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $200,000.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ECPG traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $50.38. 3,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.25. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $50.81.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.92 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 25.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

ECPG has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.