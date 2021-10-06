Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ESBK traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $22.65. 104,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,902. Elmira Savings Bank has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $22.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a market cap of $78.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.69 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.35% of Elmira Savings Bank worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank engages in the provision of financial services. Its offers checking, savings, certificates, deposit rates, advisory services, electronic services, consumer lending, consumer rates, commercial lending, and mortgage. Its portfolio includes real estate loans, business loans, and consumer loans.

