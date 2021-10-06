Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 220,514 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,519,912 shares.The stock last traded at $135.01 and had previously closed at $144.09.

Several analysts have commented on EA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total transaction of $475,404.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,658,802.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total transaction of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,845 shares of company stock worth $7,228,613 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

