Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $7.07

Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.07 and last traded at $7.09, with a volume of 370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Several research analysts have commented on ELMS shares. Wedbush started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Electric Last Mile Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Research analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.52% of the company’s stock.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

