Efinity (EFI) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.14 Million

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Efinity has a market cap of $76.53 million and $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Efinity has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Efinity coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00059236 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00099886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00131456 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,944.44 or 1.00030426 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.90 or 0.06466489 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Efinity

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin

