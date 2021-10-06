eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EFTR. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of EFTR opened at $12.13 on Monday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $40.42.

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

