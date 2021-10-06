Edgeless (EDG) Market Cap Reaches $694,881.83

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 13% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. One Edgeless coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $694,881.83 and approximately $21.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Edgeless has traded 23.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00050604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.06 or 0.00231580 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00111236 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00011956 BTC.

Edgeless Coin Profile

Edgeless (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.