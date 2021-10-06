Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.99.

Several analysts have commented on EDNMY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Edenred in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Edenred in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.99 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Edenred from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of EDNMY stock opened at $26.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.24. Edenred has a 52-week low of $23.13 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

