Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Short Interest Up 27.3% in September

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 935,300 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the August 31st total of 735,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 321,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ECVT stock opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.87. Ecovyst has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Ecovyst had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ecovyst will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ecovyst from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $15.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.