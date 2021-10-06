Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the August 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of EVT stock remained flat at $$27.92 during trading on Wednesday. 88,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,547. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.60. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 186,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 9.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter worth $211,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter worth $1,060,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 9.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 167,569 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,033 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

