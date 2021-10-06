Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0477 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 15.7% over the last three years.

NYSE EVN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,738. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $14.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 229,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust worth $3,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

