Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has increased its dividend by 131.6% over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust alerts:

NYSE EFL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,967. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,100 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust were worth $13,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.