EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

In related news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,710,365.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 5.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 5.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EGP traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,656. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. EastGroup Properties has a 1-year low of $130.64 and a 1-year high of $184.77.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. EastGroup Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

