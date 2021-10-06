Earneo Market Cap Reaches $6.01 Million (RNO)

Earneo (CURRENCY:RNO) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One Earneo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Earneo has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Earneo has a market cap of $6.01 million and approximately $56,136.00 worth of Earneo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $301.26 or 0.00550297 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001000 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $519.87 or 0.00949616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Earneo

RNO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Earneo’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,552,776 coins. Earneo’s official website is www.earneo.io . The official message board for Earneo is medium.com/@Snapparazzi1 . Earneo’s official Twitter account is @Snapparazzi1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Earneo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Earneo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Earneo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Earneo using one of the exchanges listed above.

