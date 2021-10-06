EAM Investors LLC Sells 7,399 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

EAM Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,065 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 114.8% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 539,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,501,000 after buying an additional 288,468 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the second quarter valued at $21,318,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at $17,806,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,815,000 after purchasing an additional 117,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 164,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,318,000 after purchasing an additional 78,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EME traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.19. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.69 and a 1 year high of $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.45.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.20. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EME. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.