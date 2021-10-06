EAM Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 344,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.40% of Entravision Communications as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. 54.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EVC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.43. 2,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,320. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $8.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $634.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.70.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.26%.

EVC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

