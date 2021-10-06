EAM Investors LLC Makes New $2.14 Million Investment in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,421 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.05% of Summit Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUM. DG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 6.3% in the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 678,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after acquiring an additional 40,175 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 320.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 533,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 406,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SUM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

SUM traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.39. 12,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,084. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.01. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Summit Materials’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

