EAM Investors LLC Lowers Stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

EAM Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,384 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,451,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,488,000 after purchasing an additional 46,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,247,000 after purchasing an additional 103,857 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,475,000 after purchasing an additional 215,686 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after purchasing an additional 172,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 2,641.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 121,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA traded down $4.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.14. 138,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,823,510. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.70 and a beta of 0.97. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, research analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAVA. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.60.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

