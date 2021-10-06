EAM Global Investors LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

EAM Global Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 67.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,643 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $632,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,650,250. Corporate insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHYF. DA Davidson began coverage on The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SHYF traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.73. 3,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.02. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.74 and a 12 month high of $45.08.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

