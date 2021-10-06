EAM Global Investors LLC Buys Shares of 16,055 Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,983,000. EAM Global Investors LLC owned 0.10% of Kaiser Aluminum at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $3,283,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 7,420.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter worth about $354,000. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $109,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.12, for a total value of $48,448.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $254,112. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KALU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.78. 2,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,090. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.19 and a beta of 1.32. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $141.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.90.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $741.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.02 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 168.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 95.68%.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

