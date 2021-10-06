Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,986 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,653 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.77% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 681.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,478 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,717 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after buying an additional 29,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 52,743 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of EGRX opened at $56.21 on Wednesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $58.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $736.18 million, a P/E ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 9.83%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

