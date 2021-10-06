Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXP. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 6,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.54, for a total transaction of $921,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 15.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 28.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 463,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,338,000 after purchasing an additional 102,516 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 319.1% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 146,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,884,000 after acquiring an additional 111,894 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 197.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 649,211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXP opened at $133.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $82.88 and a 12 month high of $160.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

