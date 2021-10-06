DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DZS Inc. is a provider of edge access, 5G transport and enterprise communications platforms. DZS Inc., formerly known as DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc., is based in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DZS in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

NASDAQ:DZSI opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.34. DZS has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $23.48.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). DZS had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a positive return on equity of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.45 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DZS by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DZS by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DZS by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,390,000 after buying an additional 111,254 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DZS by 248.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 66,136 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of DZS by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

