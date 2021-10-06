DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DTM. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on DT Midstream in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Shares of DTM stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $47.39. 11,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,335,197. DT Midstream has a 52 week low of $38.21 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.91.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,428,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.