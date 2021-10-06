Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Stake Reduced by Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,079,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,950 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises about 5.4% of Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $127,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 742.0% during the 1st quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 28,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,155 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 287,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 467,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,442,000 after acquiring an additional 59,169 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $126.49. 68,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,097,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.67. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $60.42 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to repurchase $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

