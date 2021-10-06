DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is an interior construction company. It uses ICE(R) software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DRTT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DIRTT Environmental Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.51.

DRTT stock opened at $2.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $249.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.71. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $4.95.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.45 million. DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.13%. Research analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw bought 440,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $1,836,042.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,912,756 shares of company stock valued at $24,358,212 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRTT. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 590.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 122,920 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 428,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 257,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 72.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 17,515 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the first quarter valued at $1,249,000. Institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

About DIRTT Environmental Solutions

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

