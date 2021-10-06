Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 72,645 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,645 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.19% of Booking worth $167,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.5% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.5% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 67,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $718,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $17.59 on Wednesday, hitting $2,414.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,408. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $99.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 240.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,273.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,291.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,540.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($10.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,477.35.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

