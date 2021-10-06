Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $176.36 Million Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291,934 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,819 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.40% of Marriott International worth $176,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 4.6% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670 over the last 90 days. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $153.86. 39,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.92 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 144.70 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.93.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

