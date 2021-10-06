Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $174.67 Million Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,495,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,882 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $174,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 79.0% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 6,035,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,216,000 after buying an additional 2,663,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,327,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,441,000 after buying an additional 1,740,134 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth $39,560,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter worth $30,273,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 41.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,312,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,089,000 after acquiring an additional 674,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre bought 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955 in the last 90 days. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMH traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.91. 17,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,927. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.39, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.46.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. As a group, analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

