Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 793,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61,966 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $168,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in CME Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $197.79. 22,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,355. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.89 and a fifty-two week high of $221.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.60. The stock has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CME. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.31.

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $188,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,612,952.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,786,150. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

