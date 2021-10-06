Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 61,342 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,582,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,342 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $187,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,812 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 341.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,835,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 23.2% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,617,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,118 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $12,760,600.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,682 shares of company stock valued at $13,674,010. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $120.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,734. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $122.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

