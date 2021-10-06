Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Trading 5% Higher

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $184.48 and last traded at $184.28. 4,593 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 389,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $175.58.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Dillard’s by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

