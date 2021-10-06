Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $186.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.80% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Dillard’s have outpaced the industry year to date, courtesy of its robust earnings surprise trend, which continued in second-quarter fiscal 2021. Both top and bottom lines surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and advanced year over year in the fiscal second quarter. This marked the fifth straight quarter of earnings beat. Results gained from continued momentum in consumer demand throughout the fiscal second quarter. This along with the continued focus on inventory management and expense control led to sequential growth in the quarter. Improved consumer demand and better inventory management also led to lower markdowns, which boosted gross margin. Lower payroll expenses resulted in operating expense deleverage. However, stiff competition and raw material price inflation remain concerns.”

Get Dillard's alerts:

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

DDS stock traded up $7.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $197.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,650. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dillard’s has a 52 week low of $39.19 and a 52 week high of $217.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Analysts predict that Dillard’s will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 4.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s during the second quarter valued at $49,000. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dillard’s (DDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.