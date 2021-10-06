Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Buys A$59,500.00 in Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$11.90 ($8.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,500.00 ($42,500.00).

Vladimir Mitnovetski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 3,647 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$12.40 ($8.86) per share, with a total value of A$45,222.80 ($32,302.00).

On Tuesday, September 21st, Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 1,353 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$12.50 ($8.93) per share, with a total value of A$16,912.50 ($12,080.36).

On Monday, August 30th, Vladimir Mitnovetski purchased 10,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$12.80 ($9.14) per share, with a total value of A$128,000.00 ($91,428.57).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Dicker Data’s payout ratio is currently 101.41%.

About Dicker Data

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 6,000 resellers. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

