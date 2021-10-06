Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.30.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
NYSE DSX opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $549.21 million, a P/E ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.30. Diana Shipping has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSX. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,389,390 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after buying an additional 969,985 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diana Shipping in the first quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 654,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 290,771 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 284.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 387,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 286,600 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the second quarter worth approximately $1,111,000. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Diana Shipping
Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.
Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.