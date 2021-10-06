Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,550 by Kepler Capital Markets

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price objective from Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on Diageo in a report on Thursday, September 30th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) target price on Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price target on Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,720.63 ($48.61).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,507.15 ($45.82) on Monday. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,474 ($32.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,666 ($47.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £81.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,538.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,396.97.

In other Diageo news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 26,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,801 ($62.73), for a total value of £1,280,138.64 ($1,672,509.33). Also, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, with a total value of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 25,470 shares of company stock worth $89,791,888.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

