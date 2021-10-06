Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Up 4.5%

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.46 and last traded at $38.45. 115,145 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,078,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.81.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.27.

The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.95.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 243.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

