Devang Shah Sells 4,083 Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Stock

ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) General Counsel Devang Shah sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $22,578.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Devang Shah also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 17th, Devang Shah sold 10,472 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $65,973.60.

On Monday, August 16th, Devang Shah sold 19,163 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $132,607.96.

On Monday, July 26th, Devang Shah sold 3,671 shares of ContextLogic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $33,552.94.

On Monday, July 19th, Devang Shah sold 11,492 shares of ContextLogic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $103,428.00.

ContextLogic stock opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.81. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in ContextLogic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ContextLogic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

