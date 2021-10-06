Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 33,832 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,832 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. 59.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

Shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock opened at $24.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $44.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,507 shares of company stock worth $855,345 over the last quarter. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

