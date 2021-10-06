Deutsche Bank AG Has $6.28 Million Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 80.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,229 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.29% of SkyWest worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,403,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,499,000 after buying an additional 342,740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 543,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,621,000 after buying an additional 295,873 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 143.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 261,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,257,000 after acquiring an additional 154,196 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 62.2% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 370,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after acquiring an additional 141,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 4.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,087,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,979,000 after purchasing an additional 141,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SKYW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day moving average of $47.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 2.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $656.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.50 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.