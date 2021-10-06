Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.68 Million Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,877 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.18% of Hillenbrand worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,663,000 after acquiring an additional 99,963 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the first quarter valued at $3,441,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,691,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HI opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.96%.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HI. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

