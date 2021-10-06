Deutsche Bank AG Buys 16,398 Shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 31.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,398 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLCE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 2,445.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,215,000 after acquiring an additional 278,633 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,005,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,724,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,038,000.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

PLCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Children’s Place from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Children’s Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

In other The Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 34,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $3,404,018.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE opened at $81.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $107.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.76.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $413.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.55 million. The Children’s Place had a return on equity of 91.35% and a net margin of 5.17%. The Children’s Place’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Children’s Place Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.