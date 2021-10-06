Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 2,101 Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KC. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,454,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,938,000 after purchasing an additional 167,292 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,067,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,146,000 after buying an additional 436,500 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 3,481,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,112,000 after buying an additional 225,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,115,000. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

KC opened at $26.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.06. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $23.81 and a 12-month high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.10). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 10.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $336.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Nomura lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

