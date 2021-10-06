Desjardins Upgrades Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) to Buy

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Desjardins to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$1.25 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$1.00 target price on shares of Athabasca Oil in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of TSE ATH opened at C$0.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$514.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78. Athabasca Oil has a 12-month low of C$0.11 and a 12-month high of C$1.02.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$232.11 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Athabasca Oil will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil divisions. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

